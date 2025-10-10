Innovation ecosystem certification program held in Azerbaijan

The closing ceremony was held for the Innovation Ecosystem Players Certification and Accreditation Program, organized by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the Global Innovation Institute and Code Academy, Report informs.

The event brought together participants from the innovation ecosystem, universities, acceleration and incubation centers, as well as representatives of the corporate sector.

IRIA's Deputy Chairman Rashad Khaligov opened the event, detailing the agency's work on human capital development within the innovation ecosystem. He noted that IRIA has implemented international certification, mentoring, and trainer preparation programs in partnership with leading global innovation centers. Over 200 experts have participated in these development initiatives, and more than 30 ecosystem members gained valuable experience through international programs like Founders Academy with IRIA's support.

Khaligov emphasized the importance of the program conducted with the Global Innovation Institute, stating: "Through this program, our local specialists have acquired advanced knowledge and experience in applying innovation across education, public sector, innovation, acceleration, incubation programs, and the private sector, as well as in building innovative strategies and designing and evaluating innovation processes."

Representatives from the Global Innovation Institute and Code Academy spoke about the program"s progress and outcomes. The event also featured project presentations by certified participants.

The program included not only specialists but also organizations engaged in innovation activities. As a result, they obtained official global accreditation. A total of 38 specialists graduated with 45 international certificates, while 8 ecosystem players earned accreditation.

This achievement enables both individuals and organizations to gain international recognition. Local specialists enhance their knowledge and skills through global certification, while companies and organizations align their quality standards with international benchmarks through accreditation.