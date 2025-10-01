Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Innovation center in Nakhchivan to boost regional tech ecosystem

    ICT
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 15:33
    Innovation center in Nakhchivan to boost regional tech ecosystem

    The innovation environment being developed in Nakhchivan is expected to significantly contribute to the region's tech and startup ecosystem in a short time, Elvin Hajiyev, Head of the Technoparks Department at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) of Azerbaijan, said in a statement to Report.

    He announced the opening of a new Innovation Center established through cooperation between Nakhchivan State University and IRIA.

    "This is the third center of its kind supported by our agency, following similar facilities in Baku and Sumgayit," Hajiyev noted.

    The center features two computer rooms and six prototype-focused laboratories. It is equipped with 3D printers, sensor devices, and other technical tools to support startups and projects in building prototypes.

    "It will serve as a hub for both innovation and technology-focused programs and initiatives," he added.

    According to Hajiyev, the center will play a key role in advancing regional development, promoting an innovation culture, and supporting entrepreneurship across Azerbaijan:

    "Every young person, student, or independent innovator will have access to the support they need to bring their ideas to life. They'll receive mentorship and training from university experts."

    He concluded by saying that such centers have proven highly effective in international practice and expressed confidence that Nakhchivan's innovation environment will soon make a strong impact on the national innovation ecosystem.

    Elvin Hacıyev: Naxçıvanda yaradılan innovasiya mühiti ekosistemin inkişafına böyük töhfə verəcək
    Эльвин Гаджиев: Инновационный центр в Нахчыване стимулирует развитие экосистемы - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

