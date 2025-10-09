Ilgar Musayev: Cybersecurity has become matter of national security

Energy management systems, transportation networks, healthcare, and education are strategic areas that have integrated digital technologies and may become potential targets in cyberspace, Ilgar Musayev, head of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security, said at the CIDC-2025 conference in Baku.

Report quotes him as saying cybersecurity is increasingly becoming a matter of national security, given the rapid digitalization of many sectors.

"Each of these systems can become a potential target in cyberspace," he emphasized.

Musayev noted that the geopolitical and technological developments taking place in the world and the region in recent years have made information security and the protection of critical infrastructure one of the key priorities on the national security agendas of states. That is why events organized within the framework of CIDC-2025 are of particular importance.

He emphasized that this platform not only strengthens Azerbaijan"s leading position in the field of cybersecurity but also fosters the creation of new opportunities and trends.