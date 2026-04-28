IE University President: Azerbaijan, Spain share commitment to entrepreneurship, innovation

Azerbaijani citizens have many reasons to be proud of their country, the city's development, and the positive prospects for the future, Santiago Iñiguez de Onzoño, President of the Spanish IE University, said at the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding to establish the IE Hub for Leadership and Innovation in Baku, Report informs.

"We, IE University, are truly proud to have been chosen as your partner in transforming the country through education. We share a number of common views, and perhaps the most important is the belief that education is a catalyst for societal development. Education is the greatest equalizer in any society. It is the best way to prepare young people and representatives of different generations for the challenges of our times. You are making an excellent investment, and we will do everything possible to prepare the talent that will join your companies and many other organizations. Furthermore, we are united by a commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation," said Santiago Iñiguez de Onzoño.

The university president noted his pride in the opening of the new hub, which will connect Europe and Asia, emphasizing the beginning of a promising path.

"We are delighted to introduce the MBA program here in Azerbaijan, with on-campus modules in Madrid. For us, this is the beginning of an exciting journey and an opportunity to realize the potential of this young country," added Santiago Iñiguez de Onzoño.