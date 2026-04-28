Four years have passed since the commissioning of the Ro-Pax type ferry Zarifa Aliyeva, built at the Baku Shipyard under the order of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, Report informs, citing a statement by ASCO.

The ferry was commissioned on April 28, 2022, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev. Since then, it has completed 681 voyages.

In total, the vessel has transported 427 rail wagons, 2,439 passenger cars, 25,226 trucks (TIR), and 23,330 passengers.

The Zarifa Aliyeva ferry operates on the Aktau–Alat, Alat–Aktau, Turkmenbashi–Alat, Alat–Turkmenbashi, Kuryk–Alat, and Alat–Kuryk routes.

With a length of 154.5 meters, a width of 17.7 meters, and a depth of 7.5 meters, the ferry has the capacity to carry 100 passengers, 56 tank wagons, or 50 trucks.

The Zarifa Aliyeva ferry, together with other ASCO ferries, plays an important role in cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and contributes significantly to unlocking Azerbaijan"s transit potential due to the country"s favorable geographical location.

The naming of this ferry, operated by ASCO, after Zarifa Aliyeva reflects the deep respect of Azerbaijani seafarers for the prominent scientist and physician, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, Honored Scientist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.