Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    GYC-25 calls for trilateral model of cooperation in education

    ICT
    • 16 November, 2025
    • 11:50
    GYC-25 calls for trilateral model of cooperation in education

    Universities need to build trilateral cooperation between educational institutions, businesses, and the government, Nazarbek Dzhunusaliev, Project Implementation Manager at the Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University, said at the Global Youth Celebration (GYC-25) in Baku, Report informs.

    He stated that modern universities must become more practical, open, and closely connected to the real sector, creating conditions for innovation.

    "Today, young people are not satisfied with academic theory alone – they want to create, build, test, and implement their ideas. Therefore, universities must combine three key functions: being a place of learning, a space for experimentation, and an environment where ideas are transformed into real products and services. To achieve this, it is necessary to build a trilateral model of cooperation between universities, businesses, and the government," Dzhunusaliev noted.

    He emphasized that each party plays an important role.

    "Universities provide knowledge, research, and young professionals. The government formulates effective policies, develops digital infrastructure, and supports new initiatives. Business provides real-world challenges, funding, mentorship, and market access. When all three parties collaborate, students gain the opportunity to transform academic research into practical solutions. To expand these opportunities, universities need to place greater trust in young innovators, provide them with spaces for experimentation, and build relationships with government agencies and businesses. Young people are not only the future but also the driving force of the modern digital world," he added.

    Nazarbek Dzhunusaliev Kyrgyzstan GYC
    На GYC-25 призвали к трехсторонней модели сотрудничества в образовании

    Latest News

    12:05

    President Ilham Aliyev highlights Shavkat Mirziyoyev"s significant contribution to the development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations

    Other
    11:50

    GYC-25 calls for trilateral model of cooperation in education

    ICT
    11:46

    ITU thanks Azerbaijan for hosting GYC, WTDC in Baku

    ICT
    11:40

    Deputy minister: Azerbaijan to become digital bridge between East, West

    ICT
    11:27

    Rahmon congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's entry into consultative meetings of Central Asian countries

    Foreign policy
    11:17

    Zhaparov: Zangazur Corridor to be strategic extension of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

    Foreign policy
    11:10

    President of Kyrgyzstan: 'Expanding our format with fraternal Azerbaijan will open new opportunities for Central Asia'

    Foreign policy
    11:07

    Tokayev calls decision to establish Central Asia+Azerbaijan format historic

    Foreign policy
    10:56
    Video

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan becomes full fledged member of Central Asian family

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed