GYC-25 calls for trilateral model of cooperation in education

Universities need to build trilateral cooperation between educational institutions, businesses, and the government, Nazarbek Dzhunusaliev, Project Implementation Manager at the Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University, said at the Global Youth Celebration (GYC-25) in Baku, Report informs.

He stated that modern universities must become more practical, open, and closely connected to the real sector, creating conditions for innovation.

"Today, young people are not satisfied with academic theory alone – they want to create, build, test, and implement their ideas. Therefore, universities must combine three key functions: being a place of learning, a space for experimentation, and an environment where ideas are transformed into real products and services. To achieve this, it is necessary to build a trilateral model of cooperation between universities, businesses, and the government," Dzhunusaliev noted.

He emphasized that each party plays an important role.

"Universities provide knowledge, research, and young professionals. The government formulates effective policies, develops digital infrastructure, and supports new initiatives. Business provides real-world challenges, funding, mentorship, and market access. When all three parties collaborate, students gain the opportunity to transform academic research into practical solutions. To expand these opportunities, universities need to place greater trust in young innovators, provide them with spaces for experimentation, and build relationships with government agencies and businesses. Young people are not only the future but also the driving force of the modern digital world," he added.