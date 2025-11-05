Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Google Cloud: AI to change nature of government services in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 12:50
    Google Cloud: AI to change nature of government services in Azerbaijan

    Artificial intelligence (AI) will transform public services in Azerbaijan, Marina Zhunich, head of Government Engagement for the Caucasus, Central Asia, Southern Africa, and Israel at Google Cloud, said on the second day of the 7th StrategEast State and IT Eurasian Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    According to Zhunich, this process has already begun and could become a significant turning point for Azerbaijan.

    Zhunich added that to more effectively utilize the potential of AI, governments should accelerate the digitization of open databases: "This approach has a direct impact on the economy and could be important for Azerbaijan's digital development strategy. This model could accelerate economic growth, particularly in the financial sector, by at least 33%. The use of AI allows for improved services in the judicial system and public administration in just weeks, not months, creating revolutionary changes in the public sector."

    A Google Cloud representative emphasized that Azerbaijan could also become a leading country in the region in AI and digital governance, but this requires improving its open data policy and regulatory mechanisms: "The integration of AI into Azerbaijan's public sector will increase citizen satisfaction and ensure the flexibility and transparency of services. This could be a key step in the country's digital transformation agenda."

