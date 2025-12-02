Facebook loses 62% of its share in Azerbaijan's social media

In November 2025, Instagram's share in Azerbaijan's social media market across all platforms (computers, mobile phones, and tablets) was 46.23%, according to the latest Statcounter figures, Report informs.

This is 10.46 percentage points higher than in October 2025 and 7.86 percentage points lower compared to November 2024.

Second-placed YouTube saw its market share increase by 10.55 percentage points monthly, and by 17.37 percentage points year-on-year to 31.04%.

Third-placed Facebook saw its market share decrease by 17.65 percentage points compared to October and by 7.88 percentage points compared to November 2024, to 10.68%. Thus, its market share decreased by 62% during the month.

Next up on the list is Pinterest, which posted a 2.06 percentage point decrease in market share compared to the previous month and a 10.54 percentage point drop year-on-year, to 5.7%.

X closes the top five with a 4.46% market share. The social network's market share fell by 0.78 percentage points compared to October and by 3.49 percentage points compared to November of last year.