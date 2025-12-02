Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    ICT
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 16:12
    Facebook loses 62% of its share in Azerbaijan's social media

    In November 2025, Instagram's share in Azerbaijan's social media market across all platforms (computers, mobile phones, and tablets) was 46.23%, according to the latest Statcounter figures, Report informs.

    This is 10.46 percentage points higher than in October 2025 and 7.86 percentage points lower compared to November 2024.

    Second-placed YouTube saw its market share increase by 10.55 percentage points monthly, and by 17.37 percentage points year-on-year to 31.04%.

    Third-placed Facebook saw its market share decrease by 17.65 percentage points compared to October and by 7.88 percentage points compared to November 2024, to 10.68%. Thus, its market share decreased by 62% during the month.

    Next up on the list is Pinterest, which posted a 2.06 percentage point decrease in market share compared to the previous month and a 10.54 percentage point drop year-on-year, to 5.7%.

    X closes the top five with a 4.46% market share. The social network's market share fell by 0.78 percentage points compared to October and by 3.49 percentage points compared to November of last year.

    "Facebook" bir ayda Azərbaycandakı bazar payının 62 %-ni itirib
    Facebook потерял за месяц 62% доли рынка в Азербайджане

