Expert urges to adopt international AI standards in Azerbaijan

International standards for artificial intelligence should be adopted in Azerbaijan, Salar Imamaliyev, Chief Commercial Officer of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said at the international conference "SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humans and Transformation" in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, aligning Azerbaijan's institutional and technological standards for AI implementation with global practices is crucial:

"Four international standards have already been adopted and made available to the public. However, the formation of a new regulatory framework for artificial intelligence and the continued implementation of standards remain among the key challenges," Imamaliyev said.

He added that one of the most important tasks is the adoption of institutional and technological standards: "This is essential for improving citizens' quality of life in both governance and economic growth sectors."