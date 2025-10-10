Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Expert: Ransomware remains among main risks to critical infrastructure

    ICT
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 16:06
    Expert: Ransomware remains among main risks to critical infrastructure

    Ransomware programs remain one of the key risks to critical information infrastructure, Toomas Vaks, Chief Cybersecurity Specialist at the Estonian e-Governance Academy, said on the second day of the conference held as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge (CIDC-2025) cybersecurity festival.

    According to Report, he noted that ransomware and related issues have been causing damage for nearly 25 years.

    "Cybercrime remains a very significant part of our risk landscape," he said.

    Vaks added that compiling a comprehensive list of major cyber risks is quite difficult.

    He also emphasized the problem of ineffective identity management in companies. According to him, analysis of past cyber incidents shows that more than 75% of them are linked to improper authentication.

    Ekspert: "Fidyə zərərverici proqramları kritik infrastruktur üçün əsas risklərdəndir"
    Эксперт: Программы-вымогатели остаются одним из основных рисков для критической инфраструктуры

