EndeavorXR: Major investments needed in lightweight AI models

    • 05 November, 2025
    • 11:59
    Significant investments should be made in developing lightweight artificial intelligence (AI) models that require fewer computational resources, Amy Peck, founder and CEO of EndeavorXR, said on the second day of the StrategEast State and IT ‏Eurasian Forum 2025 in Baku, Report informs.

    The CEO emphasized that data must be reliable and manageable to be effective: "You can have the best tool in the world, but if no one uses it, it clearly won't deliver results. One of my concerns about collaborating with AI agents is that when we begin using agents that may operate outside our organization, we must understand their origins and governance standards. If we don't establish these policies within our organizations and at the government level, we will face challenges."

    According to Peck, leaders must remain agile to continuously review and update their policies: "Today, we are simultaneously living in both a human and machine era. The only fundamental difference is the level of automation. In highly automated structures, especially those involving agent optimization, we must clearly define the point at which humans enter the process. At the same time, it's crucial to determine where and in what role AI should be used."

