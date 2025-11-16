Deputy minister: Azerbaijan to become digital bridge between East, West

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    16 November, 2025
    In a rapidly developing world, new ideas are needed alongside existing experience for the effective implementation of artificial intelligence, Samaddin Asadov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, said at the Global Youth Day held in Baku, Report informs.

    He noted that today's event marks the beginning of a new movement: "Tomorrow, the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) begins. We have gathered the people who will build the digital future. The WTDC agenda is focused on universal, meaningful, and accessible communications, an inclusive and sustainable digital future. This is not just a world, but an anticipated reality that only a generation with progressive thinking can bring to life."

    Asadov added that, along with experience, new ideas are currently needed to bridge the digital divide, ensure connectivity, and effectively implement artificial intelligence: "Today's event is the place to begin implementing these ideas. For centuries, Azerbaijan played a key role as a bridge between East and West along the Silk Road. Today, the international Digital Silk Way project is being implemented. It is creating a telecommunications corridor between East and Europe through Azerbaijan and neighboring countries using fiber-optic cables running along the bottom of the Caspian Sea. We're not just talking about connectivity; we're building it."

    Nazir müavini: "Azərbaycan əsrlərdir körpülər ölkəsidir, indi isə rəqəmsal körpü yaradırıq"
    Замминистра: Азербайджан станет цифровым мостом между Востоком и Западом

