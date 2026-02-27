Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Creation of Data Lake in Azerbaijan to be completed in summer of 2028

    ICT
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 17:01
    Creation of Data Lake in Azerbaijan to be completed in summer of 2028

    The creation of the national Data Lake in Azerbaijan and the integration of data generated in state information resources and systems into it will be completed in July 2028, reads the Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development for 2026–2028, approved today by President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    According to the Action Plan, more than 85% of the specified data is planned to be integrated into the national Data Lake.

    Funding for the activities outlined in the Action Plan will be provided from the state budget and other sources stipulated by law.

    Data Lake Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev
    Azərbaycanda "Data Lake"in yaradılması 2028-ci ilin iyuluna kimi başa çatacaq
    Создание "Data Lake" в Азербайджане завершится летом 2028 года

    Latest News

    17:09

    Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Service thwarts Narketing163 cyberattack attempts

    ICT
    17:06

    Kazakhstan probes former state officials' possible Epstein links

    Region
    17:01

    Creation of Data Lake in Azerbaijan to be completed in summer of 2028

    ICT
    16:54

    Moldova's Foreign Minister Popșoi to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Foreign policy
    16:43

    Second earthquake of the day recorded in Shamakhi district

    Incident
    16:33

    Azerbaijan to develop national AI Readiness Index

    ICT
    16:31

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank to create digital currency platform

    Finance
    16:25

    Azerbaijan plans to launch Electronic Participation portal

    ICT
    16:12

    At least 12 Pakistani soldiers killed in cross-border clashes with Afghanistan

    Other countries
    All News Feed