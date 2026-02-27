Creation of Data Lake in Azerbaijan to be completed in summer of 2028

The creation of the national Data Lake in Azerbaijan and the integration of data generated in state information resources and systems into it will be completed in July 2028, reads the Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development for 2026–2028, approved today by President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

According to the Action Plan, more than 85% of the specified data is planned to be integrated into the national Data Lake.

Funding for the activities outlined in the Action Plan will be provided from the state budget and other sources stipulated by law.