COP29 showcased Azerbaijan's leadership in digital development, ITU chief says

Azerbaijan has demonstrated strategic vision and leadership in digital development, the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Doreen Bogdan-Martin, said at a press conference on WTDC-25 in Baku, Report informs.

Bogdan-Martin highlighted Azerbaijan's active role in ITU, noting that the country is a member of the ITU Council, which oversees the union's work in four-year cycles, and also serves on the independent radio frequency regulatory board.

"Azerbaijan's engagement with ITU has always been deep and consistent. We have actively collaborated on global cybersecurity agendas and within our regulatory tracker," she said.

She also praised Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 last year, noting the introduction of the first-ever Digital Day at the event, a tradition that continued this year in Brazil. "This clearly demonstrates Azerbaijan's leadership and forward-looking approach in digital development," Bogdan-Martin added.