Bakcell launches summer school "Knowledge Bus-2017”

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Education jointly with Kapital Bank and company ENGIN with the support of Bakcell will organize summer school "Knowledge Bus-2017” from 24 to 31 July within the educational program "Teach for Azerbaijan".

The main goal of the summer school is to support the career development of students in secondary vocational and higher educational institutions in regions of the country, having average academic performance.

Through this program, students will be encouraged to change their routine and form a new outlook. The participants will be able to gain knowledge and skills that will help them in finding and choosing work, as well as learn to use information technology for development of their career. Within the summer school there will be organized lessons and courses for personal development, along with intellectual contests.