    'Bakcell' changes tariffs

    SMS tariffs to increase on March 4

    Baku. 23 February.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's first mobile communication operator 'Bakcell' updates tariffs.

    Report informs citing the company, from March 4, SMS price for 'Dogma Cin' subscribers will be 0,04 manat, for all other 'Cin' 0,05 manats.

    As well as from that date, intranet and domestic manat bonuses will not be applied to the internet usage without bundle.

    On March 1, maximum duration of call will make 120 minutes. In 'Sevimli Cin' tariff, charging period of calls made to 'Sevimli' numbers will be 60 seconds. 

