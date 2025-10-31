Azercosmos's export revenues decline by 5%

In January-September 2025, the Space Agency (Azercosmos) under the Digital Development and Transport Ministry of Azerbaijan exported satellite telecommunication services worth $13.2 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

As indicated in the October edition of the Export Review by the center, this figure represents a 5% decrease year-on-year.

During the nine-month period, approximately 100 companies from 41 countries imported satellite telecommunication services of Azercosmos. The main export destinations were the UK ($3.5 million), Luxembourg ($2.6 million), Sweden ($717,600), Nigeria ($635,800), and Türkiye ($614,300).

Within the mentioned period, export revenues accounted for 66% of Azercosmos's total income.

In September alone, Azercosmos exported satellite telecommunication services worth $1.6 million to 35 countries, marking an increase of 6.7% year-on-year.