Azercell launches next chance for startups

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell is pleased to announce the 2nd Incubation Program for startups with the support of Pasha Bank. The program will give the startups an opportunity to realize their projects. Barama Incubation Program is aimed at supporting the young entrepreneurs and boosting their business through provision of various resources and services.

Report was informed in the company.

The 6-month program accepts the projects related to innovation solutions in IT and IT-backed agriculture, Virtual Reality, Extended Reality and Artificial Intelligence.

The selection to Incubation program consists of two stages. The first stage will include the evaluation of applications while in the second stage the qualified teams will need to present their projects as a business plan. Up to 10 teams qualifying from the selection process will gain the opportunity to realize their projects at Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.

In order to apply for the incubation program, the applicants need to top up their mobile phone with Azercell number by AZN 50. This amount will still be owned by the applicant. Each team shall have at least two founding members. The teams can register their projects by September 15 via the website of Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center or through the link below: goo.gl/1nxuJ1

The business incubator Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center offers a number of advantages for business people. The Center is provided with all necessary conditions to support the startup businesses: mentoring, networking, access to investments and etc. Furthermore, professionals of Azercell and Pasha Bank provide financial consulting services and hold training and master classes for the startups. The program participants can use virtual library and the office provided with all necessary equipment and high speed internet to realize their projects. In addition, the team members are provided with free Azercell number and credit limit of AZN 50 per month.

And above all, successful participants will obtain a chance to conclude a contract with Azercell in the amount of AZN 5,000 at the end of the incubation program.

All young startups are encouraged to make the most of the opportunity provided by Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center and realize their dreams and set up their businesses.