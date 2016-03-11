Azercell gives a chance to win AZN 25,000 by 'Refill with present'

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell Telecom has launched a campaign of “Refill with present” for SimSim subscribers for the period from March 7, 2016 till March 5, 2017, Report was told in the press service of Azercell. The campaign offers SimSim subscribers a great chance to win AZN 1,000 on the daily basis, AZN 10,000 every week and Super Prize - AZN 25,000 every month. The total prize of the campaign is amounted to AZN 1,027,000.

It is very easy to join the campaign. You just need to top up at least AZN 1 via scratch card or other refill methods (except Simkredit and Paycell) during the campaign period and send a blank text message to short number 5353 for free. Every subscriber topping up at least AZN 1 and sending SMS to 5353 will get 20 points to participate in the lottery. Any subscriber activating Azercell number during the period will get a chance to send 5 more text messages for free to short number 5353.

Lottery participant may decline his/her participation by texting “STOP” to the short number. You can get information about total score by texting “XAL” to short number 5354 for free. Everyone can get information about terms of the lottery, schedule of draws and winners from www.hediyyelibalans.az.

The participants may also receive various discounts from a chain store, as well.

