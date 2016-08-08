 Top
    Azercell abolishes discount on international calls

    Previous tariffs will be applied from August 17

    Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from August 17, the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom will abolish the discount on calculation of 0.24 AZN per minute (including VAT) of international call within Ezizlerim campaign.

    Report informs, a statement issued by Azercell says.

    Now subscribers of the mentioned campaign will be applied the tariffs in accordance with the tariff package, which is available for their numbers for international calls. 

