Mobile game developer from Azerbaijan targets China market

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tor Digital Agency, who produces mobile games in Azerbaijan for 3 years, prepares to conquer local and global markets with its export bound competitive products.

Executive director of the company Togrul Samadov told Report, Tor prepares to enter China, the largest market in eastern Asia.

The ‘Fatal Fight’, developed by local and foreign specialists and downloaded by five million users on four operation platforms, mainly intended for Chinese market.

We started to develop ‘Fatal Fight’ mobile game 2 year ago. The first version was ready in 6 months. The game has been continuously improving during 2 years. It reached 4.6 million downloads on Android and total half a million on iOS, Windows Phone and Steam platforms. We have players in all parts of the world”.

Notably, Tor, who enjoys users in all parts of the world, intends to enter Chinese market after testing it products in mobile games market. The company holds talks with its Chinese partners to gain access to the market, which is close to many international companies.

Musical effects and animations of the game have developed by Tor Digital Agency. Project’s inspirer and manager of marketing strategy and production team T.Samadov believes the team work is key to such a big success.