    Azerbaijan to expand role of private sector in satellite image processing

    ICT
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 12:51
    Azerbaijan to expand role of private sector in satellite image processing

    The involvement of the private sector in satellite image processing in Azerbaijan is set to become more active and broad-based, stated Anar Narimanov, Head of the Digital Governance Department at the Ministry of Economy, Report informs.

    Narimanov shared this insight during the event titled "Opportunities from Space: 10 Years of Contribution from Satellite Observation to Socio-Economic Development."

    He highlighted that all intellectual products should be developed through the private sector: "A laboratory for satellite image processing will be established in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) will not be the only participant in this process-the private sector will also be involved."

    The official added that satellite imagery is a valuable resource for creating various types of intellectual products, developing the startup ecosystem, and facilitating knowledge transfer: "If we refer to international sources, there are currently numerous startups based on satellite imagery. Major tech companies are investing in them, driven by the potential for creating high-value intellectual products."

