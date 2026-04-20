Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan strengthening cyber defense with support from Estonia's eGA

    ICT
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 11:10
    Azerbaijan strengthening cyber defense with support from Estonia's eGA

    The Estonian e-Governance Academy (eGA) plans to participate in capacity-building initiatives in the field of cyber diplomacy in Azerbaijan, eGA Senior Cybersecurity Expert Elsa Neeme told journalists on the sidelines of the seminar "Cybersecurity Training Series: Improving Cyber Resilience in the Eastern Partnership Countries" held in Baku, Report informs.

    "This area is quite well developed in Azerbaijan and is certainly one of the priority areas for future cooperation. Together with our partners, particularly the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association (ACOA) and the Central Bank, we are working on creating awareness-raising mechanisms for various target groups. Our goal is to explain in an accessible way to end users how to protect themselves online, as well as to conduct targeted activities for critical infrastructure facilities. The plan is quite extensive," Neeme emphasized.

    Speaking about the theme of the event, the expert noted that the joint work with Azerbaijani colleagues is focused on capacity building, but this issue goes far beyond the scope of a single country.

    "The project is oriented toward Azerbaijan, but since cyber threats are transboundary by nature, cooperation between partners and the European Union is of paramount importance. This is necessary to ensure the uninterrupted operation of vital services, such as banking services that we use daily. We strive to make this training bilateral and beneficial both for Azerbaijan and for our team of experts," she noted.

    According to her, it is not only about transferring knowledge but also about receiving feedback from the Azerbaijani side regarding threat vectors and the most pressing risks.

    "It is important to discuss threat mitigation methods, existing practices in Azerbaijan, as well as our experience in countering the changing risk landscape in Europe. In addition, we are conducting a course for incident management units, particularly for CERT teams," Neeme added.

    Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association (ACOA) Elsa Neeme Estonian e-Governance Academy (eGA)
    Azərbaycan eGA-nın dəstəyi ilə kibermüdafiəni gücləndirir
    Азербайджан усиливает киберзащиту при поддержке эстонской eGA

    Latest News

    20:37

    Trump says Iran truce extension unlikely, Hormuz stays shut

    Other countries
    20:15

    Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on Iran

    Other countries
    19:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Economic Council convenes meeting on agricultural development

    Economy
    19:45

    Pakistan's Sharif, EU's Costa discuss regional stability

    Other countries
    19:33
    Photo

    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan

    Military
    19:16

    Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarm

    Other countries
    19:04

    Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election win

    Other countries
    18:51

    Azerbaijan's persimmon exports fall in Jan-Mar

    Business
    18:44

    UAE says it dismantles Iran-linked ‘terrorist" group plotting attacks

    Other countries
    All News Feed