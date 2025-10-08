Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss cooperation opportunities in cybersecurity

    ICT
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 18:55
    Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss cooperation opportunities in cybersecurity

    Azerbaijan and Slovakia have exchanged views on existing activities and implemented projects in cybersecurity for critical infrastructure areas such as transport, energy, and digital services.

    Report informs that the discussions were held during a meeting at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport with a delegation led by Tibor Straka, President of the Critical Infrastructure Association of the Slovak Republic.

    Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov provided information about the work done in the field of information security and cybersecurity in Azerbaijan. He noted that a number of systematic measures have been implemented within the framework of the "Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on information security and cybersecurity for 2023-2027" approved in 2023, and work in this direction continues consistently.

    During the meeting, cooperation opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, especially in the transport and telecommunications sectors, as well as prospects for experience exchange and joint projects between public and private sectors were discussed.

    At the same time, views were exchanged on the development of future cooperation between the two countries.

    Cybersecurity Slovakia Ministry of Digital Development and Transport
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Slovakiya ilə kibertəhlükəsizlik sahəsində əməkdaşlıq imkanlarını müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Словакия обсудили сотрудничество в сфере кибербезопасности

    Latest News

    20:07
    Photo

    PA rep meets members of Public Council under State Committee for Refugees and IDPs

    Foreign policy
    19:30

    Azerbaijan Minister of Defense visits Türkiye

    Military
    19:14

    Iranian, Turkmen FMs mull cooperation in energy and transportation sectors

    Region
    18:55
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss cooperation opportunities in cybersecurity

    ICT
    18:40

    Afghan mobile access to Facebook, Instagram Restricted Intentionally

    Other countries
    18:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Oman to establish Investment Working Group

    Business
    18:14

    New Italian bill targets Islamic face coverings and religious funding

    Other countries
    18:04

    Mikayil Jabbarov participates in Oman-Azerbaijan Business Roundtable

    Business
    17:58
    Photo

    World Bank representatives briefed on Azerbaijan's Great Return initiative

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed