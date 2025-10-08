Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss cooperation opportunities in cybersecurity

Azerbaijan and Slovakia have exchanged views on existing activities and implemented projects in cybersecurity for critical infrastructure areas such as transport, energy, and digital services.

Report informs that the discussions were held during a meeting at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport with a delegation led by Tibor Straka, President of the Critical Infrastructure Association of the Slovak Republic.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov provided information about the work done in the field of information security and cybersecurity in Azerbaijan. He noted that a number of systematic measures have been implemented within the framework of the "Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on information security and cybersecurity for 2023-2027" approved in 2023, and work in this direction continues consistently.

During the meeting, cooperation opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, especially in the transport and telecommunications sectors, as well as prospects for experience exchange and joint projects between public and private sectors were discussed.

At the same time, views were exchanged on the development of future cooperation between the two countries.