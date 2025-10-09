Azerbaijan's State Service to conduct simulation of cyberattacks at oil refinery facilities

The State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan has announced large-scale cyberattack simulations on key infrastructure facilities, including oil refining control systems, Tural Mammadov, deputy head of the Main Department of the State Service, told journalists at the CIDC-2025 Cybersecurity Festival in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the simulation program will be implemented in three key areas, covering air, land, and maritime infrastructure.

"We are primarily talking about critical infrastructure in the air, on land, and at sea. Examples of air simulation include airport or aircraft management. Land-based simulations can include taxi tracking, traffic light control, public transport, and contactless payment terminals. In the maritime simulation, we represented oil rocks, meaning cyberattacks on oil refining control systems will be simulated," Mammadov explained.