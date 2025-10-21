Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss digital and tech cooperation

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have explored prospects for cooperation in innovation, digitalization, and information and communication technologies, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev said on X, Report informs.

According to Nabiyev, the discussions took place during his visit to Astana, where he met with Kazakh Transport Minister Nurkan Sauranbayev, and Presidential Advisor Asel Zhanassova.

As part of the visit, Nabiyev toured the Astana Hub innovation center. "We received detailed information about projects aimed at training ICT professionals, supporting startups, and strengthening the digital ecosystem," Nabiyev said in a post on X.

He also met with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Development and Artificial Intelligence, Zhaslan Madiyev. The talks focused on expanding cooperation in digital government solutions, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and space technologies.