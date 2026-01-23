Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan, Growth Lab exchanged views on prospects of Green Growth Portal

    Azerbaijan, Growth Lab exchanged views on prospects of Green Growth Portal

    Azerbaijan exchanged views with Growth Lab Center on the prospects of the Green Growth Portal project, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, we were pleased to meet once again with Ricardo Hausmann, Director of the Growth Lab at Harvard Kennedy School.

    We exchanged views on reforms underway to advance Azerbaijan's economic development priorities, ongoing cooperation with the Growth Lab, and prospects for the Green Growth Portal project implemented within the framework of our joint activities," reads the post

    Azərbaycan "Growth Lab"la "Yaşıl artım portalı"nın perspektivini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан обсудил с Growth Lab перспективы "Портала зеленого роста"

