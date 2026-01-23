Azerbaijan, Growth Lab exchanged views on prospects of Green Growth Portal
ICT
- 23 January, 2026
- 10:47
Azerbaijan exchanged views with Growth Lab Center on the prospects of the Green Growth Portal project, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Report informs.
"Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, we were pleased to meet once again with Ricardo Hausmann, Director of the Growth Lab at Harvard Kennedy School.
We exchanged views on reforms underway to advance Azerbaijan's economic development priorities, ongoing cooperation with the Growth Lab, and prospects for the Green Growth Portal project implemented within the framework of our joint activities," reads the post
