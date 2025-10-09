Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Azerbaijan developing unified information system for public utlities

    ICT
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 15:05
    Azerbaijan developing unified information system for public utlities

    A unified information system is being developed in Azerbaijan for the public utilities sector, Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, said during the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025) conference.

    Report quotes him as saying, that at the first stage, the system will create a centralized user database and collect data from utility meters, enabling comprehensive, centralized analysis.

    "At the next stage, data will be transmitted in real time from sensors, which will make faster and more efficient decision-making possible," Aliyev noted.

    Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025) IRIA Shahin Aliyev Cybersecurity
    Azərbaycan kommunal xidmətlər sahəsində vahid informasiya sistemi yaradır
    Азербайджан создает единую информсистему в сфере коммунальных услуг

    Latest News

    16:00

    From 2026, Azerbaijani citizens to be able to control use of their personal data

    ICT
    15:52

    Karabakh to host Spiritual Values Week

    Domestic policy
    15:50

    Azerbaijan updates law on protection of personal data

    ICT
    15:44

    MIA official: Outdated software is among main challenges in cybersecurity

    ICT
    15:38

    Mbappé wants to play in match against Azerbaijan

    Football
    15:23
    Photo

    One-on-one meeting between presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia underway in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    15:19

    Court reveals documents regarding Armenia's recruitment of mercenary fighters

    Incident
    15:05

    Azerbaijan developing unified information system for public utlities

    ICT
    14:59

    Kostanyan: Yerevan views interaction with Baku positively after Washington summit

    Region
    All News Feed