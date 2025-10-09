Azerbaijan developing unified information system for public utlities

A unified information system is being developed in Azerbaijan for the public utilities sector, Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, said during the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025) conference.

Report quotes him as saying, that at the first stage, the system will create a centralized user database and collect data from utility meters, enabling comprehensive, centralized analysis.

"At the next stage, data will be transmitted in real time from sensors, which will make faster and more efficient decision-making possible," Aliyev noted.