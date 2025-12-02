ASAN AI Hub to support economy, science, and public administration

The ASAN AI Hub will contribute to Azerbaijan's economy, science, and public administration, Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, said at the opening ceremony of the center, Report informs.

According to Mehdiyev, the platform aims to serve as a coordination hub for government bodies, ASAN service itself, the private sector, research centers, scientific laboratories, and individual researchers:

"Through this platform, every organization can announce its problems and challenges. Innovators, startups, and research centers will propose solutions tailored to these challenges. It is a new platform and system, and I believe it will indirectly benefit our economy, science, and public administration," he stated.