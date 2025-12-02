Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    ASAN AI Hub to support economy, science, and public administration

    ICT
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 13:05
    The ASAN AI Hub will contribute to Azerbaijan's economy, science, and public administration, Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, said at the opening ceremony of the center, Report informs.

    According to Mehdiyev, the platform aims to serve as a coordination hub for government bodies, ASAN service itself, the private sector, research centers, scientific laboratories, and individual researchers:

    "Through this platform, every organization can announce its problems and challenges. Innovators, startups, and research centers will propose solutions tailored to these challenges. It is a new platform and system, and I believe it will indirectly benefit our economy, science, and public administration," he stated.

    Ülvi Mehdiyev: ASAN AI Hub iqtisadiyyata, elmə və dövlət idarəetməsinə töhfə verəcək
    Ульви Мехдиев: ASAN AI HUB внесет вклад в экономику, науку и госуправление

