    ASAN AI Hub signs MoUs with international tech organizations

    ICT
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 12:39
    ASAN AI Hub signs MoUs with international tech organizations

    Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the ASAN Artificial Intelligence platform (ASAN AI Hub) and Apolitical, Breakthrough Social Enterprise, and GenAI Works, Report informs.

    The ceremony took place during the presentation of the ASAN AI Hub. The documents were signed by Vusal Rustamov, Director of the ASAN Innovations Center under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, and representatives of the respective companies.

    It was noted that these collaborations will strengthen the center's integration into the international innovation ecosystem.

    ASAN AI Hub bir neçə xarici şirkətlə əməkdaşlıq edəcək
    ASAN AI Hub будет сотрудничать с несколькими иностранными компаниями

