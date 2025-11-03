Android's market share down in Azerbaijan for fourth consecutive month

In October 2025, the Android operating system's market share on mobile devices in Azerbaijan was 78.33%, according to Statcounter, Report informs.

Data shows that this is 11 percentage points lower than in September and 4.66 percentage points lower year-on-year. Thus, Android's market share has been decreasing for the 4th month in a row (the total decrease is 10.6%).

During the month, the iOS operating system's market share increased by 1.17 percentage points compared to September 2025 and rose by 4.83 percentage points compared to October 2024, reaching 21.2%.

In October, Android's market share on tablets grew by 1.52 percentage points monthly and fell by 4.23 percentage points annually, reaching 70.34%.

The iOS's market share on these devices was 29.56%, which is 0.93 percentage points lower than in September and 4.2 percentage points higher year-on-year.