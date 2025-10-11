Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    AKTA inks MoU with Femmes Digitales

    • 11 October, 2025
    • 12:36
    AKTA inks MoU with Femmes Digitales

    The Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan (AKTA) and Femmes Digitales have signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the international Women in Cyber ​​conference in Baku, Report informs.

    The memorandum was signed by AKTA Executive Director Rauf Jabbarov and Femmes Digitales CEO and founder Jana Krimpe.

    The event was organized by the Femmes Digitales – Public Association: "Supporting Women in TECH" and the Estonian e-Governance Academy (eGA) as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge (CIDC-2025) international cyber festival.

    The State Service of Special Communication and Information Security and AKTA are the main partners of the conference.

    AKTA "Femmes Digitales" ilə Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalayıb
    AKTA подписала Меморандум о взаимопонимании с Femmes Digitales

