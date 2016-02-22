Access to websites of state structures in Azerbaijan gradually recovering

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Official websites of the state structures, temporarily suspended this morning, gradually resumed.

Report informs, currently, a number of websites of state structures have free access.

Notably, this morning access to the sites of the state structures was limited.

Report was told in the Ministry of Communications and high-tech, problems associated with maintenance works:These works are carried out periodically. In the next few hours their activities will be resumed "