Zakir Farajov: Number of organ transplants to increase in Azerbaijan
Health
- 25 October, 2025
- 11:14
Organ transplantation from deceased donors will rapidly develop in Azerbaijan in the coming years, Zakir Farajov, head of the Sumgayit City Executive Authority, said at an international conference on organ transplantation, Report informs.
According to Farajov, the topic of organ transplantation from deceased donors requires a serious and responsible approach, and the participation of local doctors in this process is particularly important.
"This year, 305 organ transplants have been performed in the country-a small number. I am confident that organ transplantation from deceased donors will develop much more rapidly in the near future," he noted.
