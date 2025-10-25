Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Health
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 10:43
    Yegana Abbasova: Azerbaijan one of leading countries in region in organ transplantation

    Azerbaijan is among the region's leading countries in organ transplantation, Yegana Abbasova, chairperson of the board of the Coordination Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation and an intensive care physician, told journalists, Report informs.

    According to her, the first organ transplant in the South Caucasus was performed in Azerbaijan, back in 1971, and a liver transplant from a living donor was successfully completed in 2008.

    "In 2025, our country successfully underwent its first organ transplant from a deceased donor. This success is the result of the work of the Coordination Center, established by a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers in late 2022," Abbasova emphasized.

    She noted that Azerbaijan is demonstrating rapid development in this area compared to other countries.

    "For example, in Türkiye, after the establishment of a similar center, it took 30 years to transplant organs from deceased donors; in Spain, it took 10 years. Azerbaijan achieved this result in just two years," she added.

    Azerbaijan organ transplantation donors
    Yeganə Abbasova: Azərbaycan orqan köçürülməsi sahəsində regionda öncül ölkələrdəndir
    Егяна Аббасова: Азербайджан - одна из ведущих стран региона в области трансплантации органов

