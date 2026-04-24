WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company volunteers receive first aid training

A training on first aid was held for the volunteers of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company in preparation for the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF 13), the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) told Report.

The training was conducted by the trainers of the Simulation Department of the Republican Emergency and Urgent Medical Aid Center. The training program was aimed at enhancing participants' skills in correct and prompt intervention during emergency situations.

During the training, which was attended by 24 people, participants were practically taught the initial assessment of life-threatening situations, the basics of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, stopping bleeding, and the procedures for providing first aid in case of injuries.