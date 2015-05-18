68th session of WHO kicks off

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ The issues on the spread of viral diseases, preparation for the fight against infection in this way, the struggle against infectious diseases and sustainable health care systems will be discussed at the World Health Organization's (WHO) the-nine-day 68th session.

According to the report, today, the meeting kicked off in Geneva. The delegation led by Azerbaijani Minister of Health Oktay Shiraliyev are participating in the WHO's session.

Representatives of 194 member-states will discuss issues on carrying out the reform in the organization, its budget, health problems and the relationship with its environment.

The main focus will be on the spread of deadly Ebola virus disease and the fight against it.

Last year, more than 11 thousand people died from the disease.

WHO's meeting will end on May 26.