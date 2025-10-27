Ukrainian health minister to visit Azerbaijan
- 27 October, 2025
- 11:46
A Ukrainian delegation led by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko will visit Azerbaijan on October 31, Report informs.
During the two-day visit, several high-level meetings are planned, and a document on expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in the field of healthcare is expected to be signed.
