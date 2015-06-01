Two injured of fire tragedy in Baku are still in hospital

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Two of the 33 injured of the fire tragedy, which occurred on May 19 at the high-rise building in the Binagadi district, Baku continue their treatment at the Department of Clinical Toxicology of the Medical Center No 1. Report was told by the head of the department, Azer Magsudov.

According to him, being treated victims diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning, choking of smoke and burns of varying severity: "The treatment of 36-year-old Gunay Maharramova and 49-year-old Rahila Alekperova are going on. There is no danger to their lives now. R.Alekperova to be discharged today afternoon, but treatment of Gunay Maharramova continues. "

Fire occurred in a 16-storey residential building in Binagadi district of Baku on May, 19. As a result, 15 people died, 4 of them are children, more than 50 were injured of varying severity and poisoning.

Due to the fact, the Investigation Department for Serious Crimes Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case under Art. 225.2 (violation of fire safety regulations), 308.2 (abuse of power) and 314.2 (negligence leading to serious results) of the Criminal Code. In addition, also established operational investigative group of experienced professionals of the Prosecutor General's Office, Interior Ministry and Ministry of Emergency Situations.