Tuberculosis incidence declines in Azerbaijan in 2025
Health
- 12 November, 2025
- 12:13
Azerbaijan has recorded a decline in tuberculosis cases in 2025, the Research Institute of Pulmonary Diseases of the Ministry of Health told Report.
From January to October 2025, tuberculosis was diagnosed in 1,743 people, compared to 2,116 during the same period last year.
According to the institute, the decrease in cases is linked to strengthened preventive measures and expanded early diagnostic capabilities.
Latest News
13:08
President Ilham Aliyev: Restoration of territorial integrity laid the foundation for a new historical milestone in Azerbaijan"s developmentDomestic policy
13:08
President: Azerbaijan's rapid socio-economic development made it necessary to adapt Constitution to challenges of the eraDomestic policy
13:01
President replaces his plenipotentiary representative in NakhchivanDomestic policy
13:00
Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan's economic growth entirely driven by non-oil sectorFinance
12:43
Iranian Foreign Ministry offers condolences to TürkiyeRegion
12:35
Pashinyan explains why negotiation package with Baku will be published by year-endRegion
12:32
President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international conferenceForeign policy
12:28
Trump's son cancels visit to ArmeniaOther countries
12:14