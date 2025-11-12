Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Health
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 12:13
    Tuberculosis incidence declines in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Azerbaijan has recorded a decline in tuberculosis cases in 2025, the Research Institute of Pulmonary Diseases of the Ministry of Health told Report.

    From January to October 2025, tuberculosis was diagnosed in 1,743 people, compared to 2,116 during the same period last year.

    According to the institute, the decrease in cases is linked to strengthened preventive measures and expanded early diagnostic capabilities.

    tuberculosis incidence rate Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanda bu il vərəmə yoluxmada azalma müşahidə olunub - RƏSMİ
    В Азербайджане снизилась заболеваемость туберкулезом в 2025 году

