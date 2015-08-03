Triplets were born at the Training and Surgical Clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University - PHOTOS

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ In Training and Surgical Clinic of the Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU), patient Parvana Dashdiyeva gave a birth to two girls and a boy.

Report was told in press service of the AMU.

According to Arzu Ismayilova, PhD in medicine, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology of AMU, during pregnancy Parvana several times appealed to the Training and Surgical Clinic: "During pregnancy, there was a risk of preterm birth, but she has been treated appropriately, as a result her pregnancy became normal. In recent months pregnant was brought under full control. Pregnancy was interrupted about at 36 weeks."

A.Ismayilova added that, they initially decided to provide a caesarean section surgery, as of the first fetus was foot presentation, the second the head, and the third breech presentation.

Currently, the state of newborns being under the control of the pediatrician Saadat Yagubova is normal.

The weight of the boy was 2 kg 300 g, and the girls - 1 kg 750 g and 2 kg 100 gr.