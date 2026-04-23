Teymur Musayev: Regional co-op on Caspian Sea must be strengthened

Regional and cross-border cooperation must be strengthened on issues related to the water quality of the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan's Minister of Health, Teymur Musayev, stated during the Regional Ecological Summit (RES2026) held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Report informs.

Musayev noted that the Caspian Sea is a shared resource and therefore require coordinated management: "One of the main strategies applied for protecting biodiversity in the coastal areas of the Caspian Sea is the creation and effective management of specially protected natural areas. Currently, four national parks operate in Azerbaijan's coastal zone."

The minister emphasized that global warming alters the thermal structure and oxygen levels of water basins, directly affecting aquatic biodiversity: "These impacts create not only ecological but also serious public health risks. Populations are increasingly exposed to polluted water, which leads to a rise in gastrointestinal diseases, chemical poisoning, and long-term health complications."

He also noted that Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health, together with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, is carrying out nationwide air quality monitoring.