24-hour K1 route from Koroglu to run during WUF13
Infrastructure
- 05 May, 2026
- 11:48
During the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku on May 17-22, the K1 route will operate 24 hours non-stop from the hub located near the Koroghlu metro station, Vugar Aslanov, Head of the Transport Department of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company, said at a briefing on the presentation of the transport management plan within the framework of the event, Report informs.
According to him, nine urban transport interchange centers have been selected and two intra-city regular bus lines will be put into service to transport people to the event venue: "A total of 67 intra-city stops will be used. As for the airport, there will be 6 regular bus lines."
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