Six injured of accident in "Guneshli" oil rig re-admitted to the hospital

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Six oil workers injured in the accident on the field "Guneshli" and was discharged home after treatment, re-entered the Central Oilmen Hospital. Report was told by the hospital spokeswoman, Ayten Fataliyeva.

According to her, now 19 oilmen continue the treatment in the hospital: "Six oilmen discharged from the hospital in the last three days again came for treatment. They are Rashid Ibrahimov, Ehtiram Melikov, Roman Yusifov, Mahal Yusifov, Seymur Mikayilov and Joshghun Garayev.

During discharge the patients were warned that in case of changes in their health, they can once again go to the hospital. Most of the victims were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury. Rashid Ibrahimov, Ehtiram Melikov and Roman Yusifov felt nausea as a result of injury. So they turned to us again. Doctors advised him to continue treatment in the hospital."

A.Fataliyeva noted that other re-admitted patients have neurological problems: "Most likely, the the relatives come to visit them. Because of injuries, these patients can not tolerate the noise. We have recommended them to stay in the calmer hospital setting. Here they have and psychological care".