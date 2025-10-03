Proposals on flour enrichment submitted to Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Health
    03 October, 2025
    Scientific proposals on flour enrichment - the process of adding beneficial nutrients during flour production - have been developed and submitted to the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA), Report has learned.

    According to the agency's Information Support and Innovative Solutions Department, a decision to start the flour fortification procedure has been jointly made by AFSA and the Ministry of Health. Work is currently ongoing to establish a dedicated working group.

    "This year, within the framework of a delegation visit to Atlanta, US, representatives from AFSA and local milling companies prepared a recommendation document on wheat flour fortification," the agency stated.

    For the 2024-2025 period, AFSA has received technical and institutional support from international organizations and the Food Fortification Initiative to advance flour fortification efforts.

    Last year, a representative from the Food Fortification Initiative visited Azerbaijan, holding meetings with AFSA and relevant authorities. Alongside Turkish experts, they reviewed infrastructure and held technical discussions with specialists working at local mills.

    The goal is to compensate for essential nutrient deficiencies in the daily diet of the population. Fortified flour ensures that when people consume bread and flour-based products, they receive not only carbohydrates but also vital nutrients such as iron, vitamins, and other micronutrients important for health.

    Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency flour enrichment
    AQTA-ya Azərbaycanda unun zənginləşdirilməsi ilə bağlı təkliflər təqdim edilib
    AQTA: Азербайджан готовится к обогащению муки полезными веществами

