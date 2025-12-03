Official: Share of elderly in Azerbaijani population increasing

The number of the elderly people in Azerbaijan has been steadily increasing, according to Nailya Ahmadova, Acting Director of the Baku City Gerontological Center under the Ministry of Health, Report informs.

She noted that over the past decade, the elderly population in Baku has grown by 8%.

"In 2015, citizens aged 60 and above made up 10% of Baku's population, but this figure has now reached 18%. Nationwide, the rate stands at 15.5%, compared to 9% in 2015," Ahmadova said.