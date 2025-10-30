MP: No disease will remain outside mandatory health insurance coverage
Health
- 30 October, 2025
- 12:55
A time will come in Azerbaijan when no disease will be excluded from mandatory health insurance coverage, MP Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of Committee of Healthcare of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, said during the official opening ceremony of the 27th Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition (Medinex 2025), Report informs.
Amiraslanov noted that the COVID-19 pandemic posed certain challenges to the transition toward mandatory health insurance, but the entire country is now covered by the system.
