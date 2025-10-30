Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    MP: No disease will remain outside mandatory health insurance coverage

    Health
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 12:55
    MP: No disease will remain outside mandatory health insurance coverage

    A time will come in Azerbaijan when no disease will be excluded from mandatory health insurance coverage, MP Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of Committee of Healthcare of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, said during the official opening ceremony of the 27th Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition (Medinex 2025), Report informs.

    Amiraslanov noted that the COVID-19 pandemic posed certain challenges to the transition toward mandatory health insurance, but the entire country is now covered by the system.

    Azer Amiraslanov Milli Majlis mandatory health insurance Medinex 2025
    Əhliman Əmiraslanov: İcbari tibbi sığorta ilə qarşılanmayan hansısa xəstəlik qalmayacaq

    Latest News

    13:10

    Bob Blackman: UK trust in Azerbaijan shown by arms embargo lift - INTERVIEW

    Domestic policy
    13:10
    Photo

    Modern architectural approach used in new residential complex in Zangilan

    Infrastructure
    12:55

    MP: No disease will remain outside mandatory health insurance coverage

    Health
    12:42

    Armenia, Germany agree to enhance defense cooperation

    Region
    12:35

    QazTrade plans to enter third-country markets jointly with AzExport - EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    12:34

    3 million tourists visited Georgia in 3Q2025

    Region
    12:27

    Azerbaijan considering US request to join Gaza mission

    Foreign policy
    12:21

    AZPROMO to launch franchise projects for local brands

    Business
    12:19

    Fund: Corridor development to open up new opportunities for Azerbaijan to diversify its economy

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed