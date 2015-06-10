​Ministry of Health: Hygiene procedures under control due to the I European games

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ In order to ensure stability on the European games, Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of the Ministry of Health, together with the relevant organizations of the Operating Committee conducted a sanitary and hygienic examination and appropriate laboratory tests in 20 Olympic venues, Report informs citing the Ministry.

"Toxicological laboratory, organized recently, is equipped with modern equipment, microbiological laboratory with new diagnostic tools are working in full mode", said the Ministry.

Currently, 13 highly skilled experts of the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology (CHE) the Ministry of Health are involved in the activities. They received accreditation in the Operating Committee: "For a short time CHE held microbiological, toxicological and physico-chemical studies of drinking water for 72 samples in facilities accommodation and meals of athletes in Baku and Mingachevir."