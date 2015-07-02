Ministry of Health awarded medical workers distinguished at the I European Games

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Health awarded medical workers distinguished themselves at Baku 2015 the I European Games. Report informs, at the awarding ceremony, Minister of Health Oktay Shiraliyev noted that, holding of the First European Games in Azerbaijan is a great achievement, which wrote in the history of Azerbaijani people.

The Minister said that these games have opened a new page in the sports history of Europe: "All the structures of the country, including those responsible for the health and provosion of medical services, participated at a high level in the preparatory stage of the games, as well as 17-day period of the Games. For the I European Games, were attracted more than 600 health professionals and they skillfully implemented their duties."

Then Minister submitted a letter of thanks to collectives of Baku Ambulance and Emergency Care, Clinical Medical Center, the Baku Health Center, Bureau of Project Coordination Program to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, the National Ophthalmology Center named after academician Zarifa Aliyeva for a decent performance of their duties in provision of medical services during the I European Games.

O.Shiraliyev handed distinguished themselves paramedics breastplate medals of the Ministry of Health entitled "Excellence in Medicine", "Certificate of Merit" and memorable gifts.