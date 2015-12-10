Health state of oilmen injured in 'Gunesli' oil rig accident announced

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'State of oilmen injured in 'Gunesli' oil rig accident and treating in Central Hospital of Oil workers at present is good.'

Report was told by Leyla Seyidbayli, Head Physician of Hospital.

According to her, there is no problem in health of them. 'Even we may discharge some of them. But we want to keep patients under control for some days. Because we are concerned about their psychological state. In general, health of patients is good. After some time physicians will check them again. Then decision may be made on patients to be discharged today.'

According to latest information, discharged patients has not applied to polyclinics till now, L.Seyidbayli said: 'It may be during a day and it is related with shock to them. But it is not exact.'

At present, 13 patients continue their treatment at hospital.

On December 4, at about 17:40 Baku time, as a result of powerful storm, bearing pipeline of high atmosphere pressure underwater gas line was broken in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' field, pipeline damaged and fire occurred. As a result of rescue operations 33 persons saved. Corpse of 7 oilmen handed over accordingly. Search of 23 persons continues.